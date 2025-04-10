Robbers gang busted

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Police claimed on Thursday to have busted three-member

robbers gang and recovered valuables from their possession.

On a tip-off, Ugoki police raided at the whereabouts of 'Kashi

gang' and arrested its three members including a ring leader,

whose identification was kept in secret and recovered

Rs 175,000 in cash, 4 mobile phones and illicit weapons

from them.

Cases have been registered against the outlaws.