Robbers Gang Busted
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 10, 2025 | 04:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Police claimed on Thursday to have busted three-member
robbers gang and recovered valuables from their possession.
On a tip-off, Ugoki police raided at the whereabouts of 'Kashi
gang' and arrested its three members including a ring leader,
whose identification was kept in secret and recovered
Rs 175,000 in cash, 4 mobile phones and illicit weapons
from them.
Cases have been registered against the outlaws.
