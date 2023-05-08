Robbers gang busted, 2 held

Taxila Police on Monday busted a robber's gang and arrested their two members besides recovery of looted booty and weapons utilized in various crimes

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Taxila Police on Monday busted a robber's gang and arrested their two members besides recovery of looted booty and weapons utilized in various crimes.

According to the Police spokesman, Taxila Police led by Station House Officer Sarmad Ilyas raided at the secret hide out the gang identified as "Hamza gang" and arrested their three members including the ring leader named Hamza and his companion named Asghar.

The spokesman said that the looted booty including motorcycles, cash and cell phones were also recovered.

He further informed that same police arrested a drugs peddler identified as Mazhar and recovered 1.50 kilogram chars from his possession.

He said that separate cases were registered against the accused.