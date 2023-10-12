Open Menu

Robbers Gang Busted, 3 Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 12, 2023 | 10:27 PM

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Taxila Police conducted an operation led by station house officer Muhammad Rafeeq on Thursday. They arrested three members of the gang, including the young leader, and recovered the looted money as well as weapons utilized in various crimes.

According to a police spokesman, a team of Taxila Police, while acting on a tip, raided the hideout of the gang identified as the “Bilal Gang” and arrested their three members, identified as Farhan, Fahad, and ring leader Bilal. The spokesman has said that police also recovered looted cash and a cell phone from their possession.

