Robbers Gang Busted, 3 Held

Umer Jamshaid Published October 19, 2023 | 09:23 PM

Taxila Police on Thursday busted a gang involved in robberies and snatching besides recovering looted booty from their possession

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Taxila Police on Thursday busted a gang involved in robberies and snatching besides recovering looted booty from their possession.

According to the Police spokesman, acting on a tip-off, a police party led by station house officer (SHO) Muhammad Rafeeq raided the gang hideout and arrested their three members who were identified as Alamzaib, Khyal Khan and ring leader Asadullah.

The spokesman has said that looted booty including cash, motorcycles and snatched cell phones were also recovered from their possession.

