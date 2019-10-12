Robbers gang busted in khanewal

District police nabbed two members of a robbers gang and recovered weapons, jewellery and goods worth millions of rupees

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) : District police nabbed two members of a robbers gang and recovered weapons, jewellery and goods worth millions of rupees.

Police said a police team under supervision of SDPO Circle Kabeerwalla and SHO Abdul Hakeem, on the direction of DPO Umar Saeed Malik, arrested Sabir alias Mittho dacoit along with his fellow Shahid, son of Talib Jan Niazi here on Saturday.

During the investigation robbers disclosed Names of other three fellows- Wajid alias Wajee, Sajjad alias Pappu and Qaiser alias Qaisri who were still at large.

The recovered goods included a motorbike, Rs.60,000 cash, two cell phones, jewellery worth Rs. 125,000, two pistols etc which were looted from different hosues, shops and markets.