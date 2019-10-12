UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Robbers Gang Busted In Khanewal

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 01:54 PM

Robbers gang busted in khanewal

District police nabbed two members of a robbers gang and recovered weapons, jewellery and goods worth millions of rupees

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) : District police nabbed two members of a robbers gang and recovered weapons, jewellery and goods worth millions of rupees.

Police said a police team under supervision of SDPO Circle Kabeerwalla and SHO Abdul Hakeem, on the direction of DPO Umar Saeed Malik, arrested Sabir alias Mittho dacoit along with his fellow Shahid, son of Talib Jan Niazi here on Saturday.

During the investigation robbers disclosed Names of other three fellows- Wajid alias Wajee, Sajjad alias Pappu and Qaiser alias Qaisri who were still at large.

The recovered goods included a motorbike, Rs.60,000 cash, two cell phones, jewellery worth Rs. 125,000, two pistols etc which were looted from different hosues, shops and markets.

Related Topics

Police Circle Market From Million

Recent Stories

Prime Minister Imran Khan to inaugurate Kamyab Jaw ..

4 minutes ago

Occupied Kashmir turned into world's biggest jail ..

4 minutes ago

March of Moulana Fazlur Rehman for saving kings of ..

1 minute ago

Unhygienic food at Islamabad's Melody food park

1 minute ago

Dubai Customs inks partnership agreement withHawka ..

27 minutes ago

Turkish Parliament Speaker Calls on Colleagues to ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.