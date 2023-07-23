Robbers' gang busted in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :Police have busted two member gang involved in house robberies and theft cases in the jurisdiction of Taxila here on Sunday.

According to police spokesman, police have recovered seven motorcycles, six mobile phones worth Rs19,500 and weapons used in crimes.

The arrested gang members were identified as Abid and Wajid.

Police have registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Pothohar Muhammad Waqas Khan appreciated the performance of police team adding that the stolen goods were recovered after the identification parade of the accused.

He further said that strict action will be taken against organized and dynamic gangs and crackdown against them will be continued.