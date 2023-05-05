WAH CANTT: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :The Wah Cantonment Police on Friday busted a robbers' gang and recovered looted booty from their possession.

According to the police spokesman, acting on a tip-off, a police party raided the hideout of the robbers and arrested their three members identified as Basit Khan, Ikram Ullah and the ring leader Arbaz Khan.

He said that three snatched motorcycles, cash, and cellphones, besides weapons utilized in different criminal activities, were also recovered from them.