Robbers gang busted, looted booty recovered

Wah Cantt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Taxila Police on Tuesday, busted a robbers' gang and arrested four robbers, recovering the booty and weapons used in their various robberies.

According to Police, under the supervision of Station House Officer Inspector Ijaz Shah and his team raided the robbers' hideout, apprehending the four suspects, and recovering looted booty and weapons used in their criminal activities.

The police have identified the robbers as Asif, Amir, Ziafat, and Ghulam Nabi.

The four detained criminals have confessed to their involvement in multiple robberies, snatchings, and other street crimes.

