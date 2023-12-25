Open Menu

Robbers Gang Busted, Looted Booty Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published December 25, 2023 | 10:01 PM

The Taxila Police on Monday apprehended four members including the ringleader of the "Israr gang", allegedly involved in robberies and snatching, and recovered looted booty from their possession

According to a police spokesman, the police party raided on a tip-off the gang hideout and detained four members who were identified as Arbaz Khan, Hazrat Umer, Abdullah, and the ringleader Israr Khan.

According to a police spokesman, the police party raided on a tip-off the gang hideout and detained four members who were identified as Arbaz Khan, Hazrat Umer, Abdullah, and the ringleader Israr Khan.

The spokesman said that looted booty including cash, five motorcycles, and stolen cell phones and other plundered items were also recovered from their possession.

According to him, the thieves have admitted to taking part in several robberies and street crimes during their initial interrogation.

