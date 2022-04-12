UrduPoint.com

Robbers' Gang Busted, Looted Cash Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published April 12, 2022 | 05:42 PM

Islamabad Sabzi Mandi police has arrested a robbers' gang and recovered looted cash and weapons over Rs one million

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :Islamabad Sabzi Mandi police has arrested a robbers' gang and recovered looted cash and weapons over Rs one million.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas had taken notice of the incidents of robberies and street crimes in sabzi mandi areas and assigned task to the SP Industrial Area to immediately bust the criminals, a news release said.

The SP (Industrial Area) following IGP orders, constituted teams under supervision of SDPO headed by SHO Sabzi Mandi SI Ishtiaq Hussain Shah with other officers.

The police team traced and apprehended three accused of a dangerous robbers gang known as Ismail gang.

The accused were identified as Ismail Khan (gang leader) s/o laal badshah, latif Khan s/o Azeem Khan and Muhammad Dad alias mama s/o Muhammad Hashim.

During preliminary investigation, the accused have confessed to loot a commission agent in Sabzi Mandi namely Zahoor Ahmad upon which a case FIR No. 485/22 u/s 392 PPC was registered. Police team has also recovered cash worth Rs. 1.86 million and weapons used in crime.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused Ismail was previous challaned in 22 cases of robberies and street crime while Latif Khan was challaned in 13 cases.

The accused used to follow the people and loot them on gun point.

Furthermore, the suspects have also confessed dozens of robberies and street crime incidents in twin cities while further investigation is underway.

