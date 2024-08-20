Robbers’ gang busted, looted items recovered in DI Khan

The district police on Wednesday tracing four theft cases busted a four-member gang of robbers involved in various robbery and street crime activities, recovered looted items from their possessions here in the limits of Saddar police station

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) The district police on Wednesday tracing four theft cases busted a four-member gang of robbers involved in various robbery and street crime activities, recovered looted items from their possessions here in the limits of Saddar police station.

According to a police spokesman, a team of Saddar police station led by SDPO Saddar Circle Imran Ullah Khattak along with SHO Manzoor Khan traced four theft cases and arrested four accused including Abdul Ghafoor son of Shah Daraz, Ahmad Ali son of Nasir, Yousaf son of Baani Khan and Muhammad Ali son of Hikmat Ali.

During the interrogation, the police also recovered four stolen bikes and eight mobile phones from the arrested accused.

He said that following the instructions of District Police Officer Nasir Mehmood, the district police would continue indiscriminate actions against all crimes.

