Robbers gang busted, looted items recovered

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :The Taxila Police on Sunday busted a robbers' gang and arrested their three members besides recovery of looted booty as well as arms from their possession.

A police officer Taxila circle ASP Zaniab Ayub informed that acting on a tip-off, a police party led by Station House Officer Sarmad Ilyas busted a robbers gang namely "Sheem gang" and arrested their three members including the ring leader identified as Sheem Gull and other members known as Afsar and Ibrahim. She said that motorcycle, arms and ammunition and looted booty were also recovered from their possession.

Responding to a question, she said that during preliminary interrogation, the accused confessed to robberies, snatching and street crimes in various parts of the twin cities of Taxila and Wah.

She further said that Taxila Police during a crackdown against the drugs peddler mafia arrested two drug peddlers and recovered over two-kilogram chars from their possession. She added that during the crackdown has recovered 1.31 kilogram of chars from Ameer Hamza while 1.45-kilogram of chars was recovered from Meer Saroosh. Separate cases were registered against the accused and further investigations were underway.