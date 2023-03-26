UrduPoint.com

Robbers Gang Busted, Looted Items Recovered

Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Robbers gang busted, looted items recovered

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :The Taxila Police on Sunday busted a robbers' gang and arrested their three members besides recovery of looted booty as well as arms from their possession.

A police officer Taxila circle ASP Zaniab Ayub informed that acting on a tip-off, a police party led by Station House Officer Sarmad Ilyas busted a robbers gang namely "Sheem gang" and arrested their three members including the ring leader identified as Sheem Gull and other members known as Afsar and Ibrahim. She said that motorcycle, arms and ammunition and looted booty were also recovered from their possession.

Responding to a question, she said that during preliminary interrogation, the accused confessed to robberies, snatching and street crimes in various parts of the twin cities of Taxila and Wah.

She further said that Taxila Police during a crackdown against the drugs peddler mafia arrested two drug peddlers and recovered over two-kilogram chars from their possession. She added that during the crackdown has recovered 1.31 kilogram of chars from Ameer Hamza while 1.45-kilogram of chars was recovered from Meer Saroosh. Separate cases were registered against the accused and further investigations were underway.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Circle Taxila Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Bangladesh o ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Bangladesh on Independence Day

38 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 March 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th March 2023

4 hours ago
 Spain beat Norway 3-0 in Euro 2024 Qualifying

Spain beat Norway 3-0 in Euro 2024 Qualifying

10 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

10 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.