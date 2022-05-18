UrduPoint.com

Robbers' Gang Busted; Looted Money Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published May 18, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Robbers' gang busted; looted money recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police has arrested three members of a robbers' gang and recovered looted cash and valuables.

A police team headed by ASI Mohsin Ali Khan along with other officials busted the gang known as 'Zafar ullah dacoits gang' involved in robbery at Anda Mandi Godam in the jurisdiction of PS Sabzi Mandi, said a news release on Wednesday.

The accused were identified as Zafar Ullah s/o Naqeeb Ullah Khan, Munawar Hussain s/o Ameer Pao Khan and Majid Iqbal s/o Abdul Ali. The accused have previous criminal record and involved in five cases registered in PS Sabzi Mandi.

The police team also recovered cash and mobile phone worth Rs 3, 25,000 from their possession.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Mobile CIA Robbery Anda Criminals From

Recent Stories

Govt plans to increase regulatory duty on cars abo ..

Govt plans to increase regulatory duty on cars above 1800cc, mobiles

21 minutes ago
 Mushtaq Mahar removed from the post of IG Sindh

Mushtaq Mahar removed from the post of IG Sindh

33 minutes ago
 Rupee touches historic threshold of 200 against US ..

Rupee touches historic threshold of 200 against US dollar

45 minutes ago
 Myanmar's exports up 9.4 pct in April

Myanmar's exports up 9.4 pct in April

44 minutes ago
 Posters appear demanding release of Yasin Malik, o ..

Posters appear demanding release of Yasin Malik, other Hurriyat leaders

44 minutes ago
 New generation should get benefit from experiences ..

New generation should get benefit from experiences of older people: Wassan

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.