Robbers' gang busted; looted money recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police has arrested three members of a robbers' gang and recovered looted cash and valuables.

A police team headed by ASI Mohsin Ali Khan along with other officials busted the gang known as 'Zafar ullah dacoits gang' involved in robbery at Anda Mandi Godam in the jurisdiction of PS Sabzi Mandi, said a news release on Wednesday.

The accused were identified as Zafar Ullah s/o Naqeeb Ullah Khan, Munawar Hussain s/o Ameer Pao Khan and Majid Iqbal s/o Abdul Ali. The accused have previous criminal record and involved in five cases registered in PS Sabzi Mandi.

The police team also recovered cash and mobile phone worth Rs 3, 25,000 from their possession.