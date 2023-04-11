Close
Robbers Gang Busted, Looted Valuables Recovered

Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2023 | 08:04 PM

Seetal Mari police have busted a notorious gang of robbers with the arrest of its three members in an operation that yielded the recovery of looted valuables, police said on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Seetal Mari police have busted a notorious gang of robbers with the arrest of its three members in an operation that yielded the recovery of looted valuables, police said on Tuesday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-Ul-Haq Rana, a Seetal Mari police team, under the supervision of SHO Rana Zaheer Babar, launched an operation against the criminals involved in snatching valuables from citizens at gunpoint.

The police team arrested three members of the notorious Bilal Gang including the ring leader Bilal, besides Zeeshan and Akramullah. The police have also recovered looted valuables worth Rs 200,000 from their possession after resolving 14 robbery cases.

Further investigations were underway and more recoveries were expected from them, police sources added.

