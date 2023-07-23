Robbers gang busted, members held

(@FahadShabbir)

WAH CANTT , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :Wah Cantt police successfully apprehended a notorious gang on Sunday responsible for several robberies, thefts, and street crimes in the twin cities of Taxila and Wah.

According to police officials, the Taxila police team, led by station house officer (SHO) Sarmad Ilyas, conducted the operation resulting in the arrest of two gang members, Aabid and Wajid.

The operation also led to the recovery of stolen items, including seven motorcycles, six cell phones, and a significant amount of cash.

DSP Ghulam Asghar Chandia expressed his satisfaction with the successful operation and commended the efforts of the police team in busting the gang and bringing them to justice.