Robbers' gang busted, ring leader among three held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :The police have busted a gang of bike lifters, robbers and arrested its three members including ring leader.

Police spokesman said on Wednesday that Asif alias Machia gang was busted by a police team formed after CPO Hassan Raza Khan took notice of rising incidents of motorcycle lifting and robberies and ordered a crackdown against criminals.

Those arrested included ring leader Asif alias Asoo Machia caste Baloch, r/o Kari Mardan others members including Amir s/ Jabber Ali caste Baloch r/o Kari Mardan Muzaffargarh and Waseem s/o Zafar caste Baloch r/o Kari Mardan Muzaffargarh.

The police also recovered a Honda car, two tractors worth Rs 3.9 million and two 30 bore pistols with bullets from their possession.

Accused were booked in five cases of robbery and theft with different police stations. Further recovery was expected during investigation which was continued.