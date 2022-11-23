Robbers gang busted, Rs 11 mln recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

Police have arrested three members robbers gang involved in the kidnapping of a mentally retarded girl and recovered more than Rs 11 million of gold ornaments and cash from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Police have arrested three members robbers gang involved in the kidnapping of a mentally retarded girl and recovered more than Rs 11 million of gold ornaments and cash from their possession.

According to the details, the Waris Khan police team, with the help of modern technology and human intelligence, arrested a 03-members robbers gang involved in the kidnapping of a disabled girl and recovered 70 tolas of gold jewellery and Rs 6.5 million from their custody.

The gang were identified as Ahsan, Shakeel and Faiza.

SP Rawal Babar Javed Joya said the accused were being investigated further.

He said all legal requirements would be met to give severe punishment to the accused involved in the incident whereas City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bokhari had given SP Rawal the special task of arresting the accused and recovering the stolen property.