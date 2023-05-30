UrduPoint.com

Robbers' Gang Busted, Stolen Motorbikes Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 30, 2023 | 06:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :Police have arrested two members gang involved in house robberies and recovered four motorcycles and Rs 65,000 cash from their possession here on Tuesday.

Police have also recovered weapons used in the crime.

The arrested accused are the ring leaders of the gang, identified as Usman Khan and Usman Ali.

Airport police have registered separate cases against both the accused and started an investigation.

SHO said that the culprits are being shifted to jail for an identification parade.

SP Potohar Muhammad Waqas Khan appreciated the performance of the police team and said that operations against organized and active gangs are being accelerated.

