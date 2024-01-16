Robbers' gang busted, three held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) City Shujabad police busted a notorious robber gang and arrested three members of the gang besides recovering looted valuables from their possession during a special operation launched on Tuesday.

The City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali, formed a special team under the supervision of SP Sadar Division Shamsuddin to arrest the criminals.

The police team busted the notorious Shani Gang and arrested three members of the gang including the ring leader Zeeshan alias Shani, Adeel and Mehroz.

The police recovered looted valuables of worth Rs 700,000 including four motorcycles, mobile phones and cash from their possession by tracing six cases from them.

Further investigations were underway and more recoveries were expected from the arrested criminals, police sources added.