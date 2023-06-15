Robbers gang busted, two held

Jalilabad police have busted a notorious gang of robbers and arrested two criminals with looted valuables during a special operation conducted here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Jalilabad police have busted a notorious gang of robbers and arrested two criminals with looted valuables during a special operation conducted here on Thursday.

Taking action on the rising incidents of robbery in the area, the City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-Ul-Haq Rana formed a special team under the supervision of SP Cantonmentt Division Capt (retd) Qazi Ali Raza to arrest the criminals.

The police team busted the notorious Samar Gang and arrested two of its members including the ring leader Samar Abbas and Muhammad Hafiz.

The police team has also recovered looted valuables worth over Rs 6 million including a car, cash and mobile phones from their possession. Police said they traced six cases during questioning.

Further investigations were underway and more recoveries were expected, police sources added.