Robbers' gang busted; valuables recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :Islamabad police has busted a notorious robbers gang known as sallo gang and recovered snatched cash, mobile phone and weapons.

A team of Shalimar Police Station (PS) headed by SHO Suleman Shah along with other officials apprehended two accused of a robbers gang later identified as Suleman alias sallo and Shehbaz, said a news release.

During preliminary investigation, the accused have confessed their involvement in looting women on gunpoint coming for shopping in markets in posh sectors of G-9, F-8, F-10, F-11 and blue area. They were involved in nine cases of robberies registered at PS Shalimar. The accused have been sent to jail on judicial remand for identification parade.

It may be mention here that IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas had categorically ordered all zonal officers to curb the crime in their respective areas and arrest those involved in looting innocent people.