Robbers' Gang Busted; Valuables, Weapons Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2023 | 08:59 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :A team of Islamabad Shalimar police has arrested two wanted members of a robbers' gang and recovered cash and weapons with ammunition from their possession.

A police public relations officer said that following directions of Islamabad Capital City Police officer (ICCPO) Dr.

Akbar Nasir Khan, a crackdown is underway against anti-social elements to reduce crime in the city.

The police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending two wanted members of a gang identified as Saeed and Muhammad Ahmed.

The police team also recovered cash, a pistol, and a watch from their possession. The cases were registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

