UrduPoint.com

Robber's Gang Held: Looted Items, Valuables Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2022 | 07:39 PM

Robber's gang held: looted items, valuables recovered

Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police has arrested six accused of 'chamber gang' involved in numerous robbery incidents in the federal capital, a police spokesman said on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police has arrested six accused of 'chamber gang' involved in numerous robbery incidents in the Federal capital, a police spokesman said on Thursday.

A police team comprising Sub-Inspector Turab Al-Hassan, ASI Jafar Ali, Alamdar Hussain and other officials arrested a robbers gang known as chamber gang.

This gang was involved in snatching motorcycles, mobile phones and cash at gunpoint.

Police team also recovered 20 mobile phones, Rs 15,000 cash, three motorcycles and weapons used in the incident.

The arrested accused were identified as Muhammad Qasim alias Zaheer alias Chamber, Shan Ali alias Kali daas, Abdul Waheed alias Waheedi kala, Mudassar Ali alias Ali, Muhammad Umair and Ali Ahmad alias islam.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused and investigation is underway.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Mobile CIA Robbery Chamber

Recent Stories

53 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

53 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

32 seconds ago
 Gaviria outsprints Cavendish in Tour of Oman opene ..

Gaviria outsprints Cavendish in Tour of Oman opener

34 seconds ago
 Development journey extended to backward areas: CM ..

Development journey extended to backward areas: CM

35 seconds ago
 ADC reviews welfare development work under good go ..

ADC reviews welfare development work under good governance policy

37 seconds ago
 Court grants physical remand of cop involved in st ..

Court grants physical remand of cop involved in student's shooting

3 minutes ago
 Hisham Khan hunts Himalayan Ibex by paying Rs 1,36 ..

Hisham Khan hunts Himalayan Ibex by paying Rs 1,360,000

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>