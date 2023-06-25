Open Menu

Robbers' Gang Involved In Robberies, Street Crimes Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published June 25, 2023 | 12:50 PM

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :Police on Sunday busted a robbers' gang involved in robberies and street crimes and recovered looted booty and weapons worth millions of rupees from their possession.

Sub-divisional Police officer and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ghulam Asghar Chandia told reporters here on Sunday that a team of Taxila Police led by station house officer Sarmad Ilyas while acting on a tip-off, raided the hideout of the outlaws and arrested their five members of a gang involved in robberies and street crimes.

The accused arrested were identified as Aabid and Wajid.

He said that looted booty including cash worth Rs 25 thousand, six snatched mobile phones and one motorcycle were also recovered from their possession.

Responding to a question, he said, "During the preliminary interrogation, the outlaws have confessed their involvement in robberies and street crimes in commercial and residential areas of the twin cities of Taxila and Wah Cantonment."

