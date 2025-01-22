Robbers' gang member nabbed

The Kahuta Police on Tuesday managed to nab a member of the gang carrying out robberies in its jurisdiction, a Rawalpindi Police spokesman said

He further said police recovered stolen items, including Rs 30,000 in cash, two mobile phones, and weapons from the arrested accused identified as Umar.

The police were conducting raids to capture other members of the robbers’ gang, he added.