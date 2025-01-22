Open Menu

Robbers' Gang Member Nabbed

Muhammad Irfan Published January 22, 2025 | 06:22 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The Kahuta Police on Tuesday managed to nab a member of the gang carrying out robberies in its jurisdiction, a Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.

He further said police recovered stolen items, including Rs 30,000 in cash, two mobile phones, and weapons from the arrested accused identified as Umar.

The police were conducting raids to capture other members of the robbers’ gang, he added.

