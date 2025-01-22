Robbers' Gang Member Nabbed
Muhammad Irfan Published January 22, 2025 | 06:22 PM
The Kahuta Police on Tuesday managed to nab a member of the gang carrying out robberies in its jurisdiction, a Rawalpindi Police spokesman said
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The Kahuta Police on Tuesday managed to nab a member of the gang carrying out robberies in its jurisdiction, a Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.
He further said police recovered stolen items, including Rs 30,000 in cash, two mobile phones, and weapons from the arrested accused identified as Umar.
The police were conducting raids to capture other members of the robbers’ gang, he added.
Recent Stories
Paraguayan Ambassador hails Emirati women’s success, achievements
Sharjah Crown Prince inaugurates Sharjah Airport Training Centre
Museum of Future launches lecture series on connection between history, future
PM's aide urges edible oil industry to adopt environmental sustainability practi ..
Brother’s murderer arrested
Ministerial committee discuss financial, administrative matters of KPPSC
Robbers' gang member nabbed
National Programme for Coders, Samsung empower 4,000 students with AI solutions
KIU,University of Sunderland UK to collaborate on transnational education
ADFD highlights UAE’s commitment to water security at forum in Kuwait
PM performs ground breaking of first Daanish School in AJK, says Schools will br ..
UAE President extends condolences to Turkish President over victims of Bolu hote ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM's aide urges edible oil industry to adopt environmental sustainability practices4 minutes ago
-
Brother’s murderer arrested4 minutes ago
-
Ministerial committee discuss financial, administrative matters of KPPSC4 minutes ago
-
Robbers' gang member nabbed4 minutes ago
-
HEC nominates Prof. Dr M. Kamran as VC NTC46 minutes ago
-
Arrangements completed to resume construction of Rathwa Hariyam bridge46 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi promises to address Mohmand Tribe issues46 minutes ago
-
Speakers highlight need for Legislative Reforms to empower women47 minutes ago
-
DC Tank terms resolution of peoples’ issues as top priority47 minutes ago
-
WSSC launched cleanliness drive in neighborhood councils of UC Dewala47 minutes ago
-
Minister Salik, Turkish envoy discuss religious harmony, job opportunities for Pakistanis in Turkiye47 minutes ago
-
Car thief killed in shooting with Taxila Police, stolen vehicle recovered47 minutes ago