Robbers gangs busted, stolen motorcycles recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Police claimed to have arrested two gangs involved in motorcycle snatching and recovered Rs 1.5 million stolen motorcycles from their possession.

According to spokesperson for police, SHO Sadar Nazakaat along with his team raided and arrested two members of Adnan alias Dani gang including ring leader Adnan and Bilal.

Likewise, ring leader of Fida Hussain alias Fida gang named Fida Hussain was arrested by the police.

Police have also recovered 14 stolen motorcycles from the arrested suspects.

20 cases were traced from the arrested accused.

Further action was being taken by the police against the accused.