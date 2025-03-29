Open Menu

Robbers Gunned Down Man

Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2025 | 01:10 PM

Robbers gunned down man

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Unknown bandits gunned down a man at his farm house in Khairpur Tamewali,here on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson,a man identified as Ghulam Shabbir was sleeping at "Dera” when all of sudden an unknown armed robbers came and looted the valueables,opened indiscriminate fire at the man and fled the scene.

The man received bullets in chest and arms which caused his sudden death on the spot.

Rescue 1122 shifted the body to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) for postmortem and legal formalities.

The local police have registered case against unknown suspects and launched investigation.

Further probe was underway.

