Robbers Handed Over To Police In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 seconds ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 04:03 PM

Robbers handed over to police in Faisalabad

Shopkeepers have caught two alleged robbers and handed over to police in Sammundri police limits

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) : Shopkeepers have caught two alleged robbers and handed over to police in Sammundri police limits.

Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that bandits -- Muhammad Shahid and Sher Khan riding on motorcycle came at an iron shop of Mian Abid situated at Tandla Road and tried to loot the shopkeeper and the customers present there at gunpoint.

However, the shopkeepers with the help of people overpowered the robbers and handed over to City Sammundri police.

The robbers were identified as Muhammad Shahid of Jaranwala and Sher Khan of Okara. Further investigation is under progress.

