Robbers held, goods recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Fatehpur police apprehended two members of an inter-provincial robbers gang and recovered stolen goods worth around Rs 4 million.

The arrested suspects,Atta Mohammed and Maaz, were involved in more than 18 serious criminal cases registered at different police stations.

Police also recovered weapons used in robberies and thefts from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.