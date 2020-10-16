Robbers in police uniform looted house

In an unprecedented incident, unidentified numbers of robbers dressed in Punjab police uniforms burgled a house located in the vicinity of Farid Colony, Muzaffargarh city on Friday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :In an unprecedented incident, unidentified numbers of robbers dressed in Punjab police uniforms burgled a house located in the vicinity of Farid Colony, Muzaffargarh city on Friday.

According to Police Station Civil Lines, robbers looted the house owned by Muhammad Aslam and escaped without a hitch.

They stole ten tola jewellery worth about Rs. 10 millions along with costly household items. Muhammad Aslam said he had contacted all police stations whether any of them held raid in his house in the midnight. But none of them appeared to verify his claim. Police registered case and started probe.