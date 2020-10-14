Robbers injure 3 upon robbery resistance

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Three people were injured while putting resistance in robbery attempt at 15/45-L Mian Channu on Wednesday morning.

Rescuers said Tanveer son of Ramzan, Ishaq son of Fazil Din and Amin son of Rauf held resistance when armed robbers intercepted them at the said deserted location of the city.

Robbers succeeded to fled from the scene after getting failed in holding robbery. All three injured persons by suspected bullet fire were shifted to nearby hospital for medical treatment.