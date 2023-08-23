Robbers injure citizen over resistance

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Two robbers injured a man critically with sharp-edged weapons upon resistance.

According to police, Muhammad Ramazan, 52, son of Muhammad Nawaz informed the police that the burglars stopped him at Muzaffargarh-Shah Jamal Road near the technical college.

They attacked him with repeated strikes of knives on his head, hands, and thighs.

Rescue dispatched the aid workers with an ambulance from the nearby point, Mahmud Mills DG Khan Road.

It provided first aid to the victim before dispatching him to DHQ hospital finally by ambulance.

Police started an investigation after taking statements from the affected person.