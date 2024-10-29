Robbers injure man on resistance

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) A man was shot at and injured for resistance during a robbery bid in Daira Din Panah police limits on Tuesday.

According to police, Aqib was returning home from the market on his motorcycle when three robbers intercepted him near Kot Addu.

They held him hostage at gunpoint and attempted to snatch his motorcycle, cash and mobile phone. The criminals shot at and injured him when he tried to resist. However, the criminals managed to escape from the scene.

Officials of Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the injured to Rural Health Centre (RHC) Daira Din Panah while the police have also started an investigation, police added.