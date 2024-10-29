Open Menu

Robbers Injure Man On Resistance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 29, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Robbers injure man on resistance

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) A man was shot at and injured for resistance during a robbery bid in Daira Din Panah police limits on Tuesday.

According to police, Aqib was returning home from the market on his motorcycle when three robbers intercepted him near Kot Addu.

They held him hostage at gunpoint and attempted to snatch his motorcycle, cash and mobile phone. The criminals shot at and injured him when he tried to resist. However, the criminals managed to escape from the scene.

Officials of Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the injured to Rural Health Centre (RHC) Daira Din Panah while the police have also started an investigation, police added.

Related Topics

Injured Police Mobile Robbery Man Kot Addu Rescue 1122 Criminals Market From

Recent Stories

Bill to increase number of SC judges to be present ..

Bill to increase number of SC judges to be presented in NA on Friday

1 hour ago
 Five people killed in Proom area of Panjgur

Five people killed in Proom area of Panjgur

3 hours ago
 Gold prices increase by Rs1,600 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold prices increase by Rs1,600 per tola in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Imaan Mazari, her husband given into police custod ..

Imaan Mazari, her husband given into police custody for three-day physical reman ..

3 hours ago
 Hezbollah appoints Naim Qassem as its new head

Hezbollah appoints Naim Qassem as its new head

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 October 2024

5 hours ago
'I'm single now,': Arjun Kapoor confirms split wit ..

'I'm single now,': Arjun Kapoor confirms split with Malaika

6 hours ago
 Fakhar Zaman parts ways with player agent

Fakhar Zaman parts ways with player agent

6 hours ago
 Petroleum prices expected to drop in Pakistan from ..

Petroleum prices expected to drop in Pakistan from Nov 1

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 October 2024

9 hours ago
 No immediate constitutional amendments under consi ..

No immediate constitutional amendments under consideration: Dr Shezra

18 hours ago
 Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice t ..

Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Rana Ihsan

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan