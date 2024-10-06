Robbers injure shopkeeper

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) Robbers injured a shopkeeper for putting up resistance,

at Khanpur Bagga Sher, in the limits of Sadr Police Station.

Police said on Sunday that Abdul Sattar was present at his

shop when two armed persons allegedly attacked him to snatch

Rs 100,000. He offered resistance to foil dacoity when dacoits

injured him and decamped with the money.

Police were investigating.