Robbers Injure Shopkeeper
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 06, 2024 | 11:10 AM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) Robbers injured a shopkeeper for putting up resistance,
at Khanpur Bagga Sher, in the limits of Sadr Police Station.
Police said on Sunday that Abdul Sattar was present at his
shop when two armed persons allegedly attacked him to snatch
Rs 100,000. He offered resistance to foil dacoity when dacoits
injured him and decamped with the money.
Police were investigating.
