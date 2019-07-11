Robbers injure two people on resistance in Mastung

(@imziishan)

Unknown armed robbers shot injured two persons when they resisted bid of snatching of a motorbike at Khada-Khocha area of Mastung district on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Unknown armed robbers shot injured two persons when they resisted bid of snatching of a motorbike at Khada-Khocha area of Mastung district on Thursday.

According to Levies sources, the both victims were on way to somewhere on a motorcycle when armed robbers intercepted and opened fire at them as they put resistance with armed robbers during attempting of snatching their bike near Mash Allah Hotel.

As a result, both victims namely Abdul Waheed and Nizamuddin received bullet injuries.

Levies force on information reached the site and shifted the injured to nearby hospital for medical aid. Later, they were shifted to Quetta Civil Hospital's trauma center due their critical condition.

Levies force registered a case and started efforts to arrest outlaws.