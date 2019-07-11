UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Robbers Injure Two People On Resistance In Mastung

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 11:21 PM

Robbers injure two people on resistance in Mastung

Unknown armed robbers shot injured two persons when they resisted bid of snatching of a motorbike at Khada-Khocha area of Mastung district on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Unknown armed robbers shot injured two persons when they resisted bid of snatching of a motorbike at Khada-Khocha area of Mastung district on Thursday.

According to Levies sources, the both victims were on way to somewhere on a motorcycle when armed robbers intercepted and opened fire at them as they put resistance with armed robbers during attempting of snatching their bike near Mash Allah Hotel.

As a result, both victims namely Abdul Waheed and Nizamuddin received bullet injuries.

Levies force on information reached the site and shifted the injured to nearby hospital for medical aid. Later, they were shifted to Quetta Civil Hospital's trauma center due their critical condition.

Levies force registered a case and started efforts to arrest outlaws.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Quetta Hotel Mastung SITE

Recent Stories

Punjab Chief Minister increases annual grant of La ..

2 minutes ago

Biden Says if Elected President US to Pursue Exten ..

2 minutes ago

Family members hold protest demonstration against ..

2 minutes ago

DIG orders inquiry against 42 policemen suspected ..

2 minutes ago

Revenue officers to dig out benami properties: Raj ..

21 minutes ago

Formal Part of US-Indian Trade Talks to Take Place ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.