Robbers Injure Two Persons

Faizan Hashmi Published September 24, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Robbers injure two persons

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Outlaws opened fire and injured two persons over resistance during a dacoity bid near Qutubpur.

According to Rescue officials, robbers entered a shop near Qutubpur and started looting it.

They opened fire and injured two people when they resisted and fled.

Upon receiving information, a Rescue team rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Dunyapur after first aid. The police concerned are investigating.

