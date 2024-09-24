Robbers injure two persons

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Outlaws opened fire and injured two persons over resistance during a dacoity bid near Qutubpur.

According to Rescue officials, robbers entered a shop near Qutubpur and started looting it.

They opened fire and injured two people when they resisted and fled.

Upon receiving information, a Rescue team rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Dunyapur after first aid. The police concerned are investigating.