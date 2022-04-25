Robbers injured by comrades in police encounter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :The alleged dacoit was shot and injured by his own accomplice during a police encounter within the limits of Saddar Shujaabad police station.

According to the police spokesperson, the accused was identified as Mohammad Ansar son of Mohammad Bakhsh.

According to details, When police took him to the area to retrieve stolen goods from the area, two of his accomplices opened fire on police.

During the firing, the accused were injured by the attack of their own accomplices.

The Injured accused was shifted to THQ hospital.

Police cordoned off the area and formed teams to arrest the fleeing comrades.

Eight robberies have been registered against the arrested dacoit in City Shujaabad Police Station, Saddar Police Station, and Raja Ram Police Station.