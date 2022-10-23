UrduPoint.com

Robbers Involved In Snatching Cash From Private Company Cashier Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 23, 2022 | 01:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :Police have arrested three suspects involved in robbing a private company cashier within the limits of Saddar Wah Police Station and recovered Rs 91,250.

The action was taken on the basis of technical and human intelligence, the spokesperson for District Police told on Sunday.

Cash amounting to Rs 2.9 million was snatched at gun point within the limits of Saddar Wah police station, he said.

The accused chased the cashier, robbed him and fled away, he said and informed that the arrested accused were identified as Mahdi, Usama and Umar Shehzad.

The accused hold criminal record and had been arrested earlier as well. The arrested accused confessed that they had committed other robberies in different areas, he added.

The spokesman informed that the robbers had been sent to jail for identification parade.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar Tariq Mehboob appreciated Saddar Wah police team and directed to accelerate operation against criminals and lawbreakers.

