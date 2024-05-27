Robbers Kill Citizen In Snatching Incident
Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2024 | 03:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Robbers killed a citizen in mobile snatching incident within the jurisdiction of the Gulbahar Police Station.
The deceased was identified as Muhammad Asim Siddiqui, son of Gulzar Ahmed, a resident of Javed Town.
As soon as the incident was reported, DSP Gulbahar Circle, Mukhtiar Ali, along with the police team, reached the spot and shifted the body to the hospital for post-mortem.
The police have obtained CCTV footage to trace the suspects.
According to the CCTV footage, two motorcycle riders were demanding Muhammad Asim Siddiqui's mobile phone. When he tried to run away, the robbers opened fire, injuring him.
He fell on the road, and the robbers looted him after he fell.
The police have started an investigation and collected evidence from the crime scene.
Recent Stories
PML-N calls meeting to decide matter of President election
Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsius today
Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pakistan
PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Palestine
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024
Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024
Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa
Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match
Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Advisory for growers of sweet potato5 minutes ago
-
CDA mobilizes to extinguish Margalla Hills' Saidpur village range’s fire5 minutes ago
-
Power shutdown notice5 minutes ago
-
Wasa directed for prompt response to complaints15 minutes ago
-
PRCS DIKhan conducts training session at Wensam College15 minutes ago
-
Bahawalpur faces extreme heat wave15 minutes ago
-
Mehsud Press Club's delegation meets Governor, discuss regional issues15 minutes ago
-
Delegation of Mehsud Press Club SW meets KP Governor15 minutes ago
-
Fire broke out in Daman Koh hills Islamabad25 minutes ago
-
Hashoo Group, Dewan Motors partner to revolutionize electric vehicle infrastructure in Pakistan35 minutes ago
-
DG of LG&CD deptt visits DC office, inspects activities under 'Suthra Punjab' programme35 minutes ago
-
India’s settler-colonial project plot to erase Muslim identity in IIOJK35 minutes ago