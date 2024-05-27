Open Menu

Robbers Kill Citizen In Snatching Incident

Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2024 | 03:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Robbers killed a citizen in mobile snatching incident within the jurisdiction of the Gulbahar Police Station.

The deceased was identified as Muhammad Asim Siddiqui, son of Gulzar Ahmed, a resident of Javed Town.

As soon as the incident was reported, DSP Gulbahar Circle, Mukhtiar Ali, along with the police team, reached the spot and shifted the body to the hospital for post-mortem.

The police have obtained CCTV footage to trace the suspects.

According to the CCTV footage, two motorcycle riders were demanding Muhammad Asim Siddiqui's mobile phone. When he tried to run away, the robbers opened fire, injuring him.

He fell on the road, and the robbers looted him after he fell.

The police have started an investigation and collected evidence from the crime scene.

