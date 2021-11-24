UrduPoint.com

Robbers Kill Dealer In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 16 seconds ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 04:15 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :A vegetable dealer was shot dead by robbers, in the precincts of Balochni police station.

Police said on Wednesday that Munawwar, resident of Rasoolpur was going to Shahkot on a motorbike when some bandits in a car intercepted him near Adda Johal and looted cash and other valuables from him.

The robbers shot at and killed Munawwar for puttingup resistance.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation.

