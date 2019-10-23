Robbers kill factory worker in Faisalabad

Robbers shot at and killed a factory worker, in the precincts of Samanabad police station here

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) : Robbers shot at and killed a factory worker, in the precincts of Samanabad police station here.

Police spokesman said on Wednesday that Muhammad Gulzar, resident of Allama Iqbal Colony was returning home after performing duty in a local factory when some bandits signaled him to stop motorcycle near Korianwala Bridge at Sammundri but he accelerated the speed.

On it, the outlaws shot him dead.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation.