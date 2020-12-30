Robbers kill man

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Robbers shot dead a man for putting up resistance in the precincts of Batala Colony police station on Wednesday.

Police said that Rana Shahbaz, resident of Peoples Colony No. 2 was on way to home after drawing cash from an ATM when bandits intercepted him and asked him to hand over money.

On resistance, the outlaws shot him dead and fled the scene.

Police have shifted the body to mortuary for autopsy and stated investigation.