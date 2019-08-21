Robbers kill man in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) : A man was shot dead by robbers for putting up resistance, in the precincts of Mansoorabad police station.

Police said on Wednesday that some bandits were trying to enter the house of Muhammad Bashir (67), resident of Tahir Town Canal Road forcibly when he offered resistance.

Upon it, the outlaws shot at and killed Bashir for resisting their attempt.

Police are investigating.