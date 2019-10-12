Robbers kill man in Faisalabad

Robbers gunned down a youth for putting up resistance, in the precincts of Sadr Tandlianwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :Robbers gunned down a youth for putting up resistance, in the precincts of Sadr Tandlianwala

Police said on Saturday that Ashraf s/o Shaukat Ali, resident of Green Town came to Chak No.

411-GB to see his nephew Bilal when some bandits intercepted him on the way.

The outlaws snatched a mobile phone, cash and other valuables at gun point and shot at and killed Ashraf when he resisted.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation.