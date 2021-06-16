UrduPoint.com
Robbers Kill Man In Kasur

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 05:21 PM

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :A man was shot dead by robbers for putting resistance in a nearby village on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident took place at Madke, near Phoolnagar where bandits shot dead a motorcyclist Muhammad Tufail, 30, for resisting their bid to snatch valuables at gun point.

Rescue-1122 shifted the body to THQ Chunian.

Phoolnagar police were investigating.

