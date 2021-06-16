Robbers Kill Man In Kasur
A man was shot dead by robbers for putting resistance in a nearby village on Wednesday
According to police, the incident took place at Madke, near Phoolnagar where bandits shot dead a motorcyclist Muhammad Tufail, 30, for resisting their bid to snatch valuables at gun point.
Rescue-1122 shifted the body to THQ Chunian.
Phoolnagar police were investigating.