Robbers kill man on resistance

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) A citizen was shot dead by robbers on his resistance to foil a robbery bid at Aisawala in tehsil Kot Addu on Monday.

According to details issued by Daira Deenpanah Police Station, the citizen named Jameel was heading to his destination when two armed robbers intercepted him and tried to snatch his motorcycle and cash.

The robbers opened fire at him on the resistance, which resulted in his death on the spot. His dead body was shifted to the Rural Health Centre.

Police are investigating the incident.