Robbers Kill Man On Resistance
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2024 | 12:30 AM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Robbers shot dead a man on resistance in Millat Town police limits.
A police spokesman said here on Sunday that 45-year-old Ashfaq of Chak No.115-JB was riding a motorcycle when two armed bandits intercepted him and tried to take away his motorcycle, cash and other valuables but he resisted.
The robbers opened fire at him, causing serious injuries to him. He was rushed to hospital but he breathed his last in the way.
Receiving information, City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil took serious notice of the incident and directed SSP Operations Abdul Wahhab to probe the matter and submit a report besides ensuring immediate arrest of the culprits. A special team headed by SP Madina Division was constituted, which started an investigation, the spokesman added.
