Robbers kill man on resistance in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :Unknown armed bandits shot dead a man and injured another over the resistance of robbery at Al-Asif Hotel beside Mastung Road area of Quetta.

Police sources said on Sunday that the victims were on way home when armed assailant robbers intercepted them and opened fire at them as they put resistance with bandits during bid of robbery.

As a result, one of them, namely Inamullah, 20 died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds while Asamtullah suffered wounds.

The body and the injured were rushed to civil hospital where the injured victim's treatment was started.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Police registered a case and started investigation.