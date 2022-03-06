UrduPoint.com

Robbers Kill Man On Resistance In Quetta

Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Robbers kill man on resistance in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :Unknown armed bandits shot dead a man and injured another over the resistance of robbery at Al-Asif Hotel beside Mastung Road area of Quetta.

Police sources said on Sunday that the victims were on way home when armed assailant robbers intercepted them and opened fire at them as they put resistance with bandits during bid of robbery.

As a result, one of them, namely Inamullah, 20 died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds while Asamtullah suffered wounds.

The body and the injured were rushed to civil hospital where the injured victim's treatment was started.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Police registered a case and started investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Fire Quetta Hotel Road Died Robbery Man Mastung Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th March 2022

5 hours ago
 PTI is not only political party but a movement fo ..

PTI is not only political party but a movement for change: Ali M Khan

14 hours ago
 Israel president to visit Turkey next week as ties ..

Israel president to visit Turkey next week as ties thaw

14 hours ago
 CDA chair assures to prepare PC-I on IWMB guidelin ..

CDA chair assures to prepare PC-I on IWMB guidelines to revive Zoo

14 hours ago
 'Huqooq-e-Sindh March' long-awaited movement for p ..

'Huqooq-e-Sindh March' long-awaited movement for public rights: Chaudhry Fawad H ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>