Robbers Kill Man Over Resistance

Faizan Hashmi Published September 25, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Robbers kill man over resistance

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) A man was killed over resistance to a robbery bid near Sardarpur area here late Tuesday night, police said.

According to the FIR, Mohammed Junaid, 24, a resident of Shah Jamal, was returning home on his motorbike along with a cousin, Muhammad Owais, after attending 'Mehfil-e-milad at Nuri mosque. They were intercepted by two veiled robbers.

When the burglars tried to snatch the motorbike at gunpoint, Mohammed Junaid put up resistance.

A robber opened fire at Junaid, killing him on-the-spot. The accused warned Muhammad Owais with similar consequences as well when he shouted. Later, the robbers rode away the motorbike.

Shah Jamal police have registered a murder case on report of the victim's uncle, Mohammad Fazal and started investigation.

