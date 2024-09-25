Robbers Kill Man Over Resistance
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) A man was killed over resistance to a robbery bid near Sardarpur area here late Tuesday night, police said.
According to the FIR, Mohammed Junaid, 24, a resident of Shah Jamal, was returning home on his motorbike along with a cousin, Muhammad Owais, after attending 'Mehfil-e-milad at Nuri mosque. They were intercepted by two veiled robbers.
When the burglars tried to snatch the motorbike at gunpoint, Mohammed Junaid put up resistance.
A robber opened fire at Junaid, killing him on-the-spot. The accused warned Muhammad Owais with similar consequences as well when he shouted. Later, the robbers rode away the motorbike.
Shah Jamal police have registered a murder case on report of the victim's uncle, Mohammad Fazal and started investigation.
