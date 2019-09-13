Robbers kill man over resistance in Quetta

Unknown armed bandits shot dead a man when he resisted bid of snatching his bike at Eastern Bypass area of Quetta on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :Unknown armed bandits shot dead man when he resisted bid of snatching his bike at Eastern Bypass area of Quetta on Friday.

According to police sources, the victim Alauddin was on way to somewhere on a motorbike when armed robbers intercepted and opened fire at him as he put resistance with them during snatching his motorcycle.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bulled wounds.

Police reached the site and shifted the body to civil hospital where it was handed over to the heirs after completion of medical legal formalities.

Armed robbers took away his motorcycle to unknown destination after committing murder.

Police registered a case and started investigation.